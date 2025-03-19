VIDEO: Bronny James claps back at heckler who said something about his father LeBron

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James usually keeps his cool and is solely focused on helping his team whenever he gets playing time. But with his father being LeBron James, who is arguably one of the greatest NBA players in history, it is quite obvious the 20-year-old will always be in the spotlight.

During the Lakers’ Friday away matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Bronny found a little time to respond to a heckler who seemingly tried to get under his skin. The heckler in question triggered a hilarious clapback from Bronny after he said something about his superstar father and teammate.

His response also appeared to keep the heckler mute. “Bronny, we own your father!” the heckler is heard saying in the video. “Yo chain fake,” Bronny responds.

Besides the heckler’s attempt to troll Bronny, other Nuggets fans also booed him when he came off the bench. The 20-year-old rookie, however, did not let that distract him as he finished off the game with five points, per Sports Illustrated.

The Lakers were also without their star players LeBron James and Luka Doncic, giving the Nuggets an advantage during the game. The Nuggets ultimately won the game 131–126 and handed the Lakers their fourth straight loss.

The Lakers, however, returned to winning ways when they played against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

In October, LeBron and Bronny wrote their names in the history books as they became the first father and son to play an NBA game together, ESPN reported. Following that game, which was against the Phoenix Suns at Arcisure Arena, LeBron touched on the historical moment and how he cherished it – particularly because he did not have a father while growing up.

“For a father, it means everything,” the four-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer said. “For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence on your son. Be able to have moments with your son. And ultimately, to be able to work with your son. I think that’s one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for.”

Bronny was drafted by the Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. Prior to earning his first professional basketball contract, his father had repeatedly spoken about his desire to play alongside him.

“I’m prepping for the game like it’s regular game,” LeBron said. “But the moment when we came out of the timeout and he was picking up full court and I went up — because my guy was taking the ball out. We stood next to each other and I kind of looked at him, and it was just like, ‘Is this ‘The Matrix’ or something?’ It just didn’t feel real.”