ZAMBIA’S artist, Caleb Chisha, has revealed one of his latest painting featuring his own portrait on a woman’s private area.

The painting which appears erotic has many people react differently with some describing it as talent while others criticising him.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Chisha has told his followers that the painting is one of his latest works done this year.

“Ladies and gentlemen this is my first painting for 2022 and it’s a self portrait,” he said

In 2017, Chisha was criticised after he painted socialite and politician Iris Kaingu on her body.

However, Chisha said body art is a common form of art in many countries but only new to Zambia.

Chisha who performed the body art on Ms Kaingu further said the concept was not new to him as he has traveled and has seen the same types of paintings in other countries.