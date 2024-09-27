VIDEO: Cardi B responds after OFFSET publicly accuses her of having S*X while pregnant with their child

Cardi B and Offset are in the news again but this time not for music as they had a heated online exchange on Wednesday night, September 25 amid their divorce proceedings.

Cardi B went on Instagram live complaining;

“You want to play those games with me? We’re going to play those games too,” Cardi B blasted her soon-to-be ex-husband during the Instagram Live, highlighting his threats.

“And did” – Cardi B responds after OFFSET publicly accuses her of having S*X while pregnant with their child (video)

“Since you wanna fing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my sh’t You want to take my s*t because I’m moving on? Move on! Move on… Why can’t you move on?” she continued.

“You know what blows my mind? That a dude thinks he can just buy a girl. I love my stuff, but you can’t buy me anymore, motherf***er. It’s wild that someone thinks that’s enough. It’s definitely not, honey,” the Grammy winner exclaimed. As her tirade continued, Offset couldn’t hold back and erupted in the comment section.

Offset’s official account wrote on her IG live feed “U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!”

“And did” – Cardi B responds after OFFSET publicly accuses her of having S*X while pregnant with their child (video)

Without missing a beat, she fired back with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “AND DID !!!!!!”

“And did” – Cardi B responds after OFFSET publicly accuses her of having S*X while pregnant with their child (video)

In another follow up tweet in response to Offset’s ‘cap’ emoji, she wrote;

“Oh baby trying to side with the opps is never a good look.. you know I started talkin to nikkas on June 24th. Didn’t I tell you I would spill my own tea???

In another tweet, she wrote; “A hurt Nikka will do the unthinkable”

Cardi B filed for divorce from the former Migos rapper in July, citing multiple reasons for their separation, including his infidelity. Despite rumours of Offset’s infidelity, sources close to the couple have denied that this was the primary reason for their divorce.

The duo secretly tied the knot in 2017, well before Offset popped the question onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert

On Sept. 15, 2020, Cardi hit “pause” on their marriage, filing for divorce but their love story wasn’t over yet. The couple got back together just weeks later claiming they were ‘stronger than ever.’ The pair share three kids including daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a newborn whose name is not publicly known.

Cardi, 31, decided to pause the relationship once more in July 2023, filing for divorce again from Offset, 32.