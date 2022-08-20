Home Obituary VIDEO: CCTV Footage of the Traffic Incident that Claimed The Life Zambia... ObituaryVideos VIDEO: CCTV Footage of the Traffic Incident that Claimed The Life Zambia Police Traffic Inspector Moses Lungu on the 17th August 2022 August 20, 2022 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp CCTV footage has surfaced showing moments a Zambia Police Traffic Officer was hit by a Mitsubishi Fuso Truck along Chilumbulu Road on August 17, 2022 during a routine snap-check CCTV Footage of the Traffic Incident that Claimed The Life Zambia Police Traffic Inspector Moses Lungu on the 17th August 22 1 COMMENT This happened to me on great East Road at zesco when three Michelin advert tyre size Zbigniew trained legal traffic thieves popped in front of my car from nowhere with all three their hands raised to stop on coming cars, I was the first one to stop and the one coming behind me had to really apply hard brakes to stop. That’s the price a greed fool pays. Just by wanting to illegally extort money from a already suffering motorist lead to the death of that supposedly innocent young cops under instruction from his senior just like the one that shot nsama nsama also young innocent trigger happy chap to impress the their. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
