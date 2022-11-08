PoliticsPePPFUPND VIDEO: Charles Kakula on the way to donate an umbrella and a calender to the Ministry of Agriculture By zamobserver - November 8, 2022 1 74 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp peP National Youth Chairman, Mr Charles Kakula on the way to donate an umbrella and a calender to the Ministry of Agriculture this morning.
No one is interested in donations of the proceeds of the crime committed in Botswana. We all know who stole from the GRB, no kupwa shalipwa, now they are using insulting allowances from PF. Stupid idiots.