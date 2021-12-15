Home politics PF VIDEO: Chelstone Police Fracas leave PF’s Chris mall injured politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Chelstone Police Fracas leave PF’s Chris mall injured December 15, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS What goes around comes around, This is what you were doing to others now they are doing unto you. Reply What goes up must get down. Its your time . Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
What goes around comes around, This is what you were doing to others now they are doing unto you.
What goes up must get down. Its your time .