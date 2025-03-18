VIDEO: Chief Nyakaseya and his people of Ikelenge chase area MP, Hon. Elijah Muchima accusing him of failing to fulfil promises

VIDEO: CHIEF, RESIDENTS CHASE MINISTER
The Lunda people of Ikelenge led by their Chief Nyakaseya chase the area member of Parliament Elijah Muchima for not fulfilling his campaign promises.
Ikelenge Constituency is on the boarder of Zambia and Angola in North Western province.
Dr. Muchima who doubles as Minister of Health has been a member of Parliament since 2006. He is one of some old serving members of Parliament for UPND.
The UPND has some longest serving Parmentarians like Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu who has been a member of Parliament since 2001.
Very good ikeleng’i. You have set the example for all of us to chase these lying goons.
Way to go,ikelenge!!!!!.
The PF were shown that playing with people’s lives is not good, ask and find out what is needed and follow the priority list. Some people need to work harder.The electorates don’t really hate leaders but leaders sometimes create trouble to themselves.The constituency is vast too, one MP may fail to do what all is needed.That is why delimitations are required.The Minister must not fail to organize his constituency.He must go back and talk to that ward.I don’t think all the wards can be hostile to him like that.The conflicts that usually happen in that region must be ironed out.And most likely it is not about development but conflicts which have been happening.The area needs visitation by local government Minister as soon as possible.There is need for dialogue that side.Peace and and development go together.The video has no story with it, we need to know what transpired before we start sending falsehoods.
This is exactly how we will chase his boss away next year. These people have failed miserably.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.
If an MP who has failed to deliver comes to your constituencies GO THE IKELENG’I WAY…..CHASE and even Chase behind the vehicle.
WELL DONE IKELENG’I who is next?
In politics anything can happen. People should remember that there are other people who are after the same seat next year and they are already on the ground campaigning. If they manage to give the people of that area something or money that the MP doesn’t give them, they can easily do that. That is how stage managed scenes are done. We saw that in Mazabuka Central, Monze Central and many other Constituencies before the 2021 elections but the incumbents managed to win them. Of course I am not trying to underrate or down play what we have seen, it’s true that some MPs are not performing. I very much know that the ruling party will suffer some few casualties next year but many will also join from the opposition. Some Constituencies are too vast hence the need to delimitate, at times it’s not the problem of MPs but the vastness of some areas.
It’s counterproductive and archaic to chase someone in that way. With CDF in place the constituencies should allow the MP to visit and give all the problems people are facing. Some constituencies are too big to be covered by the CDF amount to make some meaningful change. That’s why you should support the delimitation constitution change. Citizens should also stop the habit of violence against leaders. The violence of PF should not be entertained. We need to move forward.
Citizen and James I have liked your views, they make sense.And it could be better they talked to him they hear what he had to say.And the source of the video that doesn’t have a story can be associated to the falsehoods we have experienced in the country of late.We didn’t even see the Minister in the video.
That is not the Minister actually, the rumors has it that it was these ALLIANCE group.They wanted to spread falsehoods but the locals rejected.And sent them back.