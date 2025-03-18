VIDEO: Chief Nyakaseya and his people of Ikelenge chase area MP, Hon. Elijah Muchima accusing him of failing to fulfil promises

VIDEO: CHIEF, RESIDENTS CHASE MINISTER



The Lunda people of Ikelenge led by their Chief Nyakaseya chase the area member of Parliament Elijah Muchima for not fulfilling his campaign promises.





Ikelenge Constituency is on the boarder of Zambia and Angola in North Western province.





Dr. Muchima who doubles as Minister of Health has been a member of Parliament since 2006. He is one of some old serving members of Parliament for UPND.





The UPND has some longest serving Parmentarians like Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu who has been a member of Parliament since 2001.