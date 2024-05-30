VIDEO: Chief Nyampande Of Eastern Province Condemns PF Tribalist Members Of Parliament

HATE SPEECH IRKS CHIEF NYAMPHANDE

Chief Nyamphande of Petauke District in Eastern Province has counselled Members of Parliament on dangers of hate speech and tribalism.

The Chief has also condemned tribal sentiments which came out from some opposition Members of Parliament and their leaders.

Chief Nyamphande has praised government for not responding negatively on the issue and for allowing the law to take its course.

The traditional leader said this at his Palace today.

The chief joins other traditional and church leaders who have condemned tribal sentiments and hate speech by some opposition members of parliament.

Yesterday President Hichilema warned that the law will visit all those who want to divide the country on tribal lines.

ZNBC