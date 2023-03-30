ZAMBUA-AMERICA RELATIONSHIP IS TOXIC, BECAUSE AMERICA SUPERIMPOSE ITSELF ON OTHER COUNTRIES

30th March, 2023

ATT: THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

C/O U.S. Embassy- Zambia

Eastern end of Kabulonga Road

Ibex Hill

P.O. Box 320065

Lusaka, Zambia

Dear Madam Vice President,

REF: ZAMBIA WANTS DEMOCRACY BUT NOT THE ONE PRESCRIBED BY AMERICA

As one of the opposition political parties in this Country, we wish to put it on record that, your visit to Zambia, as well as our Country co-hosting the 2nd Summit on Democracy, bring more concerns than happiness because over the years, your Country has done more harm than good to various Countries in their quest to superimpose its democracy on other sovereign States.

If, we were to quote one of your celebrated icons, Abraham Lincoln, who said; “Democracy is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”, we would infer that the “People”, Abraham Lincoln, referred to are not foreigners with ulterior motives over other nations, but the indigenous citizens of a particular Country.



However, Madam Vice President, your Country goes to the extremes, including waging wars and killing leaders of other Countries just to foster America’s interest in the name of planting democracy.



In the history of this World, America has waged hundreds of wars and killed millions of people, as well as leaders in the guise of bringing democracy, but leaving a lava of social, political and economic destruction and misery to the indigenous.

We cannot help it but to mention how America killed Saddam Hussein, the leader of a sovereign state of Iraqi in 2003, accusing him of being a dictator who harbored weapons of mass destruction, yet his Country and its citizens, lived far better than what is happening, today.

The gruesome murder of one of our great leaders, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi using indoctrinated Libyan, who were weaponized by your Country still lingers in our minds and we wonder why some of your current leaders, and predecessors, have not been indicted to the International Criminal Court (ICC), like they are doing to Vladimir Putin of Russia.



We would go on to cite many other examples of how your Country has murdered people and leaders of sovereign States, especially in the Middle East simply because they lived next to a suspected Islamic fundamentalist, but we sure you get the point.

America is antagonizing China’s relationships with other Countries, yet the latter is rendering help to us without interfering with our internal politics or choosing who we should fraternize with.



Madam Vice President, are you aware that China built the Airport on which you comfortably landed in Zambia? In fact, they also built most of the roads on which your limousine is moving, as well as the Kenneth Kaunda International Conference, the venue for the summit.

They (China) did many other things without giving us conditions on how we should live, or who we should embrace as partners, or indeed making our leaders like lapdogs.



Therefore, we are extremely unhappy to have you in Zambia, because only God knows, your real agenda of coming to Zambia and the American democracy you are preaching about. Who knows, tomorrow you might turn against our leaders if they don’t do as America pleases.



We want to rule ourselves according to how we think and feel right, not according to what America wants.

Yours sincerely,

CHILUFYA TAYALI

EEP PRESIDENT