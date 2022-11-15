CHILUFYA TAYALI IN URGENT NEED OF MEDICAL ATTENTION

….he was badly beaten, his face is swollen discloses Dr. Fred M’membe

Chilanga, Monday, November 14, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of the opposition Socialist Party (SP) Dr Fred M’membe has disclosed that EEP President Chilufya Tayali was badly beaten and his face is swollen.



Dr M’membe has described the arrest of Mr Tayali and the brutality he has been subjected to as barbaric.

He said the same people who are mistreating Tayali today used to complain about police brutality when they were in opposition.

He said this in Chilanga today after visiting Mr Tayali.



“The intention was to brutally beat him up. That is barbarism, this is not the way to police. The same people who are mistreating Tayali today were complaining about these things when they were in opposition,” he said.



“They wanted to be treated differently, they wanted to report themselves to police instead of being picked at night. Instead of their homes being broken into. What was bad for them is also bad for anybody else. If Mr Tayali has committed an offence, arrest him properly.”

Dr M’membe said the offense which Mr Tayali is being detained for all night all day is bailable.



“They have not formally charged him. He is not granted police bond, he has not been taken to the hospital, he needs to see the doctor definitely,” he said.



“I think we can be more humane with each other. The law enforcement was made for human beings. It was not meant for dogs, for animals. These police stations, police cells were meant for humans. No matter what offence a human being has committed, he’s still a human being and deserves to be treated as a human being.”



Meanwhile, the SP leader said Mr Tayali can be a little prickle but that does not take away his freedom and rights.

“If he crosses the line, there are laws for this country. There are laws of defamation, and other laws,” he said as he strongly opposed the beating of those in police custody.



Dr M’membe has also castigated the arresting of journalists who went to cover Mr Tayali’s arrest.

“The arrest of a prominent person like Tayali cannot be a private matter,” he said.



And Dr M’membe advised UPND against going on a path of vengeance.

He said “even those who mistreated them, there is no need for revenge.”