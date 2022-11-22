Economic and Equity Party(EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali says he can’t afford to feed his wife and has to send her back to her country because the United Party for National Development (UPND) government has closed his access to money that he used to earn under the Patriotic Front (PF) government.
Mr. Tayali said this in a live broadcast on Facebook last night.
Kwena aka ka muntu eeee! Kanshi Lesa wakafunya kwi?
Tayali is just trying to save face. She probably told him she is tired of his foolishness and wants to go home. She knows Tayali will be send to prison one of these days. Let her go home please than leaving her stranded in Zambia.
I’m sure suitors are available…..Nubian princess on the market.
Kikikkikiki. He is failing to access laundered pF money. Do he has become vicious with his insults and lies so that he is jziled and will not be responsible for his family from jail. Remember this woman married him thinking he was rich and was leader of the “largest” opposition party in Zambia. This is what was reported in the media in her country. Yet Emmanuel Mwamba raised money for Tayali to travel for his wedding in Ethiopia. A Mwamba have you stopped giving him money? Avutika munthu please, and you don’t K200,000 to lodge an application where you know your chance if winning is less than 1%. That money would have helped this desperate vuvuzela of yours.
Parasitological leaving will take you nowhere tayali.Release that woman her country is peaceful now.
Embarrassing. You were used to handouts. Government is not an atm. Its your fault that we have to go through austerity measures because the treasury is under incredible debt burden