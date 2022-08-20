CHINGOLA MAYORS HOUSE BURNT DOWN BY ANGRY RESIDENTS
After the Chingola Municipal Council demolished illegally built houses along Kasompe Airstrip, the residents have ran a mock and burnt down the Mayor’s House.
Sounds like they are the mob from PF
Bet the residents feel hard done by considering that Forest 27 issue seems to have “stalled”. Perception is a strong motivator
Maybe it is because someone kept on talking about mayors driving VX Land cruiser?
@Fonti: “Bet the residents feel hard done by considering that Forest 27 issue seems to have “stalled”. Perception is a strong motivator”.
NOOOO, don’t support impunity blindly. Forest 27 was degazetted and allocated. Was Kasompe Airstrip landed gazetted for residential plots allocation? There is nothing like perception here. The Mayor is doing the right thing and needs to be supported by all well-meaning citizens. The arsonists need to be caught as soon as possible and punished accordingly. No politics here.
Well, I am a product of Chingola, the town we called in the 70s as ku Chingole. I understand the mentality of people there. If you bring misfortune on them, they will also bring it on you. If you wish them well, they will also wish you well. Ba UNPD, you are digging your own political grave with Chingola. When you lose support in Chingola, just know you are setting alight the Copperbelt tinderbox. Treat people with care!