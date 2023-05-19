VIDEO: Chipata Business man has been burnt to ashes after he was caught stealing money in a rat form

CHIPATA MAN WHO TURNS TO BE A RAT BURNT TO ASHES.
A Famous Chipata Business man has been burnt to ashes after he was caught stealing money in a rat form.
It is said that a man would turn himself into a rat, would find his way in peoples homes and shops where he could steal money and other valuables.
On a the material day, it is said that Donald Zulu turned into a rat and entered in another shop where he stole over K15,000.
But the man in a rat form could not make it out as the owner of the shop is believed to have been using black magic too.
At this point, a rat-man failed to transform back to his human form as they owner of the shop took advantage to burn the man in a rat form.
In the video, a rat is seen being burnt but screaming in a human voice.
May the Soul of Ba Boyd Rest In Peace!