VIDEO: Chipata Residents Boo Minister Of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo Phiri At David Kaunda Stadium In Chipata

Minister Mtolo Booed by Chipata Residents at the Fashion Sakala outreach Program

Chipata, 15th June, 2024

Agriculture Minister Hon. Reuben Mtolo Phiri faced an unexpected and hostile reception at the Fashion Sakala outreach program in Chipata, as local residents booed him during the event. The incident, which has garnered significant attention, is being seen by some as a harbinger of the challenges ahead for the minister and the UPND ahead of the 2026 elections.

The program, organized by Zambian football star Fashion Sakala, was intended to celebrate sportsmanship and community spirit. However, the atmosphere turned tense when Minister Mtolo arrived at the stadium. Boos and jeers erupted from the crowd, overshadowing the festive mood of the event.

Political analysts suggest that the booing of Minister Mtolo reflects growing public dissatisfaction with the current administration. The public display of discontent could be a sign of the political climate leading up to the 2026 elections. Residents’ frustrations likely stem from various issues, including economic challenges, agricultural policies, and perceived governmental shortcomings.

Despite the hostile reception, Minister Mtolo was seen busy smiling to the booing and jeers which has left many Zambians shocked and laughing.

Local residents and attendees of the program said the booing was a response to the current government’s performance since they took office.

The incident at the outreach program today is a bellwether for the political challenges that lie ahead. As the 2026 elections approach, the booing of Minister Mtolo in Chipata highlights the critical need for the current government to engage with the people of Zambia, listen to their concerns, and deliver on promises.

The incident serves as a clear signal of the political challenges looming on the horizon.