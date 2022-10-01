PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Chishimba Kambwili bemoans tax concessions for mines By zamobserver - October 1, 2022 3 72 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Chishimba Kambwili bemoans tax concessions for mines and tiles manufacturers while.introducing taxes on fuel and other goods and services.
The grave man…. You are too empty in your Head.
At times learn to be quiet. Economists are running the country, they know what they are doing!!
My Lord. You don’t have to be an economist to understand what CK is talking about. This is a straightforward issue for which you don’t need to have degree in economics in order to see that. CK is 100% very right.
@Moses Sichula your head as EMPTY as Chishimba’s. What UPND is doing is to INCREASE PRODUCTION thus increasing the revenue side. Then cash inflow will be higher at the same time us who in production will be able to buy AGRO EQUIPMENT FOR MORE PRODUCTION AT A REASONABLE PRICE since Kwacha will be stronger.
Further ZAMBIANS will wake up and start owning some of the mines.
In coming years MANY ZAMBIANS will work in in partnership with multinationals and those FOREIGN MINERS WILL BW NO MORE.
FOR your info, Dangote is leading the way!!
YOU AND CHISHIMBA you are “short sighted” like women.