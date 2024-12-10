VIDEO: “Come rain, come sunshine.. Edgar Lungu will be on a ballot paper come 2026.” – Given ‘wanyala’ Lubinda

This judgment will not deter us from presenting Edgar Chagwa Lungu as our candidate for 2026 – Given Lubinda

PF BEMOANS CONCOURT JUDGEMENT



Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President Given Lubinda has express disappointment at the broadcast of the Constitutional Court of Former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case.



Speaking during a media briefing today, Mr Lubinda says that the eligibility case is the opening of a paduram box with which it’s lid has been thrown in the ocean where no one can find it.



The PF Vice President adds that the court case was uncalled for because, it had already been dealt with prior to the 2021 general election.



Mr Lubinda has also expressed disappointed at the dismissal of three (3) ConCourt Judges earlier this year before the case could be reviewed.



He is of the view that the case was a deliberate move by the ruling United Party For National Development (UPND) to unearth the case so as to barr Edgar Lungu from contesting in any future elections as they want to run unopposed.



Mr Lubinda explains that it is sad and unfair that Mr Lungu was not given the chance to defend himself as his argument of objection was dismissed from the courts as they went ahead to review and give judgement.



The Opposition Leader has also revealed that the judgement is a huge campaign for the party because they will move everywhere with the same message that Edgar Lungu has been stopped from standing by the UPND.