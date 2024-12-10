VIDEO: “Come rain, come sunshine.. Edgar Lungu will be on a ballot paper come 2026.” – Given ‘wanyala’ Lubinda

This judgment will not deter us from presenting Edgar Chagwa Lungu as our candidate for 2026 – Given Lubinda
PF BEMOANS CONCOURT JUDGEMENT
Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President Given Lubinda has express disappointment at the broadcast of the Constitutional Court of Former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case.
Speaking during a media briefing today, Mr Lubinda says that the eligibility case is the opening of a paduram box with which it’s lid has been thrown in the ocean where no one can find it.
The PF Vice President adds that the court case was uncalled for because, it had already been dealt with prior to the 2021 general election.
Mr Lubinda has also expressed disappointed at the dismissal of three (3) ConCourt Judges earlier this year before the case could be reviewed.
He is of the view that the case was a deliberate move by the ruling United Party For National Development (UPND) to unearth the case so as to barr Edgar Lungu from contesting in any future elections as they want to run unopposed.
Mr Lubinda explains that it is sad and unfair that Mr Lungu was not given the chance to defend himself as his argument of objection was dismissed from the courts as they went ahead to review and give judgement.
The Opposition Leader has also revealed that the judgement is a huge campaign for the party because they will move everywhere with the same message that Edgar Lungu has been stopped from standing by the UPND.
Mr Lubinda do you understand Res Judicata.
He is still repeating first year law school at UNILUS. Forgive him.
Further utterances of this nature the man should be cited for contempt.
Lungu’s circle was a special kind of stupid.
President Edgar Lungu has warned Zambia’s judges against blocking him from running in 2021 elections, saying a judicial intervention like that in Kenya could plunge the country into chaos.
Lungu is expected to contest the 2021 race but may face a legal challenge from opposition parties which claim it would be unconstitutional as he has already served two terms — the maximum permitted by law.
“Don’t become a copycat and think that you are a hero if you plunge this country into chaos,” Lungu told supporters at an event in Solwezi, north west Zambia, that was broadcast on state radio late Thursday.
INTIMIDATION
“I want to close by saying that those people who don’t like peace and freedom will say ‘President Lungu is intimidating the courts of law’ — I am not intimidating the judiciary.
“I am just warning you because I have information that some of you want to be adventurous, your adventure should not plunge us into chaos please.”
The warning comes after Kenya was rocked by two months of political drama and acrimony, triggered by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the presidential election in August over widespread irregularities.
If Lungu formally registers’ his candidacy to contest 2021’s polls then opposition parties could seek to have the bid ruled illegal by the constitutional court.
TWO TERMS
The country’s constitution says that a president can serve only two terms of five years.
Lungu, who became president in January 2015 after the death of Michael Sata, was controversially re-elected in 2016 but it remains unclear whether that would count as two terms under the law.
“I want to make it very clear. People are saying Zambian courts should emulate Kenyan courts,” said Lungu.
“People are saying Zambian courts should be brave and make decisions which are in the interest of the people — but look at what’s happening in Kenya now.
“Whether I am eligible to stand or not in 2021 should not be dependent on the case in Kenya.”
It looks like there will be two different ballot papers in 2026. Kikikiki!
Bo Lubinda, move on. Instead of organizing the PF convention after Mr. Lungu resigned from politics, you were busy playing hide and seek. The result is, you created a power vacuum which Mr. Sampa readily filled. Nature abhors vacuums. You are actually responsible for all this drama we have seen in PF (3 factions and still counting).
The fate of the nation cannot be dependent on the political fortunes of one man. If Mr. Lungu is your saviour, too bad you will be buried with him like a fly hanging on to a corpse.
How is it possible for ECL to be on the ballot when the Concourt has ruled that he is not eligible?
I can assure you people: Given Lubinda, Nakachinda and Emmanuel Mwamba will take Lungu to jail. He must listen to his innermost heart of hearts and retire. These goons are still young though lazy. They will get into other ventures whilst he rots in jail.
How many Zambezi people are behind your 2026 vote in a fair election??
100%. I’m afraid this will not be enough to win.
Solution: Imprison all opposition members.Ask Saunders with help of the ECZ to stuff the ballot boxes. The ConCourt is already primed.
I wish you could just keep quiet buddy. You have nothing to contribute. You are just displaying ignorance and arrogance.
To insist on doing illegalities does not pay, it can land you in prison. That kind of betting is very worrisome, ati come rains or sunshine Lungu will be on the ballot in 2026. Do you mean the Court ruling is null and void to you? You are the Vice President to Lungu, why don’t you just take over for continuity purposes and move on. 2026 is around the corner and you may end up without a presidential candidate. When Biden stepped down, Kamala Harris simply took over and life for Democrats continued, even if she lost but they did the right thing and was trouble free.
Given, you have now been seen for who you are, a worm without a backborn. Do you even know the functions of position of deputy, as you are in PF? Does it mean that without Edgar your life ends? Then you go home and face your children with this hopeless attitude. What really do you want in life? Your own cadres slapped you in your own constituency. Your party lost elections and you still want to cause problems. You are lucky the guy in charge has some level of civility. Elsewhere, only God knows.
Hello Tonse. Are you there?
Lubinda you are a finished man tooting behind a hopeless ECL. The Concourt has ruled and the VERDICT stands whether you like it or not. It’s the LAW. The people of Zambia are not as docile as you think anymore. They are very much enlightened politically too. You PF guys stole a lot so just retire gracefully. And by the way, how many PF parties are there..? One for Sampa and another for ECL..?
Is he married Edgar lungu and have children??? I’m sure Edgar lungu picked up the wife from the street no wonder she can not give him advice.
Mailoni just your name says it all, why Mutinta does not advice her husband to stop hatred, dictatorship, regionalism and tribalism
When Lungu was president UPND was not the only opposition and certainly HH was the only opposition presidential candidate. Why is Lubinda insinuating that if ECL doesn’t stand in 2026 then HH will run unopposed? Is M’membe in Lungu? Is Miles Sampa in Lungu? Is Chawinga in Lungu? Is Kalaba in Lungu? Is Fred Mutesa in Lungu? Please just look at your Tonse Alliance and pick a candidate.
When Lungu was president UPND was not the only opposition and certainly HH was not the only opposition presidential candidate. Why is Lubinda insinuating that if ECL doesn’t stand in 2026 then HH will run unopposed? Is M’membe in Lungu? Is Miles Sampa in Lungu? Is Chawinga in Lungu? Is Kalaba in Lungu? Is Fred Mutesa in Lungu? Please just look at your Tonse Alliance and pick a candidate.
REMEMBER WHEN YOU SAID BANYALA, IT CAME OUT NEGATIVE AND YOU STARTED ACCUSING THE SPIRITUAL REALM, NOW HEAR YOU GO AGAIN INVOCKING RAIN, THUNDER , MOON AND SUNSHINE TO SEE LUNGU WHO HAS BEEN CLEARLY DISQUALIFIED ON THE BALLOT, YOU NEVER SEEM TO LEARN AGAIN NDIWE UZANYALA, BUT I KNOW YOU JUST WANT TO SAVE FACE SO THAT YOU GAIN THE ANNOINTMENT. OTHER JUDGEMENTS ARE COMING ON 15TH, 17TH AND THE BY ELECTION ON 20TH, A MONTH CAN NEVER BE MORE EVENTIFUL THAN THIS. WHAT MORE NEXT MONTH/ YEAR
Pafwanemwine check the appointments of cabinets,DC,Head of departments, Ambassadors and high commission under PF criminals you will tell me the one is tribalist.Do you understand the term Dictorship?I blame your laziness and school you want.who hired helicopter for chishimba kambwili to start preaching tribalism?Do you remember mutale bizwell, Christopher, kampyanga , Edgar lungu,luo and kalimashi used to say about tribalism against other tribals????
Given Lubinda, Raphael Nakachinda and Emmanuel Mwamba stop fooling yourselves. You are behaving like vultures scavenging on dead issues. You have been misleading former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu let him now concentrate on being a statesman. The works he did as former president of Zambia will speak for him.
Democracy is not forcing things to be done the way you would like them to be done. The court has finally decided on the eligibility case of former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu and it is time now to put aside bitterness and hatred and concentrate on reorganizing the PF which is which is already disorganized and confused.
Dictatorship and tribalism only in your bum head.Thieves like you will cry pelete,mulenya mulelapila.Keep on deceiving to yourselves that Lungu will come back.You borrowed and put the money in your pockets.Only an Idiot/thief would want Lungu back.