15 August 2021

Former PF Lusaka province Chairman Paul Moonga has been ejected from the National totaling Centre by the army for constantly disturbing the announcement of results

Mr. Moonga who is seriously intoxicated was seen constantly speaking on the phone while the proceedings where in process.

This forced the army to manhandle him from his belt as he was dragged outside.

Mr. Moonga has since been sent away- Munati TV