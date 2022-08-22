CHIPOKA SHOCKED WITH DEMOLITIONS OF 345 HOUSES
Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga, who is Chingola MP has expressed shock at the demolition of houses. He says he has cut short his trip to Nigeria where he is on official duty to come and sympathise with victims of the demolished houses in an effort to find a solution for the affected families in his constituency.
Next time you go to ask for a vote from them, the people of Chingola will not vote for you. You and your UPND party have brought untold suffering to them. An attempt should first have been made to establish how Chingola Municipal Council allocated affected people land within the vicinity of the airport. After which the Municipal Council should have found land and compensation for them. We are hearing the current Chingola mayor has been implicated in the illegal allocation of plots. Did the current mayor do this alone or it was with the support of the whole council following a full council meeting? Besides, it looks like only poor people will suffer demolitions under the UPND and not the rich ones occupying forest 27. It is beginning to look like UPND is a rich man or woman’s party.
It is methodical, the poor mp is in the dark. Who is next?