HEROES WELCOME: Muzala & Others Given Heroes Welcome For Hauling Medals At Commonwealth Games

ATHLETES who represented the country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham arrived to a thunderous welcome as family members, club mates and sports fans.

Gold Medalist, Muzala Samukonga and the boxing duo of Patrick Chinyemba and Stephen Zimba who won Bronze and Silver medals respectively led the way as the team arrived at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport where thousands waited to take a glimpse of the three medalists and their team mates.

Muzala, who has been away from his family for over a month shed tears upon seeing his family led by his father, his mother and his grandmother who had all trekked to the airport to welcome the 19-year-old who now holds the national record in the 400 meters race with his 44.66 seconds which won him gold in Birmingham.

Speaking upon arrival, Sports, Youth and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe hailed the athletes for representing the country diligently and bringing back home three medals.

“It has been 20 years since Zambia won a Gold at the Commonwealth Games. Zambia is currently ranked 20th in the world and second in African Union Sports Council Region Five. This is a good and commendable achievement, an outcome that has come through hard work and discipline,” Chileshe said.

Chileshe reaffirmed Government’s commitment to ensure that the athletes who won medals in Birmingham are rewarded their winning bonuses for making the country proud at the Commonwealth Games.

Chileshe said the country was proud of the success recorded by Team Zambia which is now ranked 20th in the world after winning three medals at the Commonwealth Games.

“The ministry has commenced processing your wining bonuses which we will communicate to you and the public soon. This is as promised by the minister Elvis Nkandu. The success we are scoring as a nation are meticulous, they are deliberate and as a result of the hard work, tenacity of the athletes and we congratulate them for that,” Chileshe said.

ZASPOFA Patron Peter Makembo, who was among the fans to welcome the athletes commended them for being great ambassadors.

Meanwhile, Zambia Athletics president Elias Mpondela hailed government for the support which has inspired the success recorded at the Club Games.

And Zambia Boxing Federation General Secretary Westie Chewe commended the government for the support given to the boxing federation which was the only federation to have scooped more than one medal from the more than eight federations that represented Zambia at the Club Games in England.

Credit: Daily Nation