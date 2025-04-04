VIDEO: Convicted Child Rapist Spotted Free Just One Year Into 30-Year Sentence, Leaving Survivor in Agony

Convicted Child Rapist Spotted Free Just One Year Into 30-Year Sentence, Leaving Survivor in Agony





A mother in Ndola is demanding answers after the man convicted of defiling her then 4-year-old daughter was seen walking free barely a year into his 30-year prison sentence, while the young survivor continues to suffer severe medical complications from the assault.





Clara Kunda, a single mother, narrates to kumwesu that her now 11-year-old daughter lives with chronic pain and vaginal discharge so severe she requires daily sanitary pads. Medical experts suspect the child may have developed obstetric fistula or other internal injuries from the 2018 assault.





The case has raised serious questions about Zambia’s justice system after the convicted rapist, a 50-year-old man sentenced in 2018 by the Ndola High Court to 30 years imprisonment with hard labor, was recently spotted in their community.





“How is this possible?” Kunda asked tearfully. “The court assured me he would be locked away for 30 years. Now I see him free while my daughter suffers every day. Who authorized his release?”





The survivor’s deteriorating health condition has added urgency to the case. Medical reports indicate the girl suffers from chronic abdominal swelling and vaginal discharge, requiring specialized care her mother cannot afford. Activists are calling for government intervention to provide medical treatment and psychosocial support.



April 4, 2025

©️ KUMWESU