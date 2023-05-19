By Emmanuel Mwamba

Matambo Must Stop the Intolerance Displayed at Kitwe Mayor’s Office

Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo has issued threats against Her Worship the Mayor of Kitwe, Mwaya Mpasa.



Matambo expressed anger that a report attributed to Mpasa and posted on social-media pages requesting President Hakainde Hichilema to allegedly use the Press conference held on Thursday, 18th May 2023, to step down.



In Matambo’s view, President Hichilema must be supported because of the public works he has allegedly done.



Mpasa denied issuing such a statement but stated clearly that she is free to express her own views in private conversations, especially that she belongs to the Patriotic Front where she holds a senior position as a Member of the Central Committee.



She said she has never done anything wrong that should jeopardise or compromise her work, her civic role, and her position as the Kitwe Mayor.



This intolerance exhibited by Matambo is totally unacceptable and should immediately be condemned.

Matambo must be reminded that he cannot impose his partisan views of President Hichilema’s perceived success on people but keep such views to himself and his party.



The threats and subtle intimidation against the Mayor is uncalled for and Matambo should take concern if the her work as a civic leader was affected. He therefore cannot bully or police views held by political and civic leaders to ensure that they conform with his selfish views.

And Matambo, in his thinking, Mpasa must not attack the President and is not qualified to do so, but play with him and others!

In Matambo’s thinking, President Hichilema is beyond reproach or criticism! What thinking is that?



Do we need to remind him that freedom of expression, freedom of thought, freedom to hold ideas,opinions, views and express them are part of constitutional, inviolable and fundamental human rights.