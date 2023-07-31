VIDEO: Cornelius Mweetwa says govt is working towards addressing the escalating price of mealie meal

PRICE OF MEALIE-MEAL IS TOO HIGH

WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT MEALIE-MEAL PRICES – MWEETWA

July 31st, 2023

LUSAKA- UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the New Dawn government is working towards addressing the escalating price of mealie meal.

Mr Mweetwa who is also Southern Province Minister, said the New Dawn Administration is not worried about former President Edgar Lungu’s engagements.

He was speaking at a press briefing this morning at the UPND headquarters where he explained that the party is looking into ways of addressing the escalating mealie meal prices.

“The New Dawn administration is more concerned with the well-being of the people of Zambia and pre-occupied with the movement in the prices of mealie-meal and not the opposition rhetoric,” he said.

Mr Mweetwa stressed that the UPND was more concerned about stabilizing the prices of mealie-meal and that a solution will be found.

And Mr Mweetwa, who said the commencement of production of basal dressing by the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) would drastically lead to the reduction of prices for fertilizer and resultantly mitigate the cost of maize production.

“We are looking for price stability because we know that the high mealie-meal prices have caused a lot of anxiety amongst our citizenry. We are aware that in the long term, we are going to trigger an increase in the production of maize which would in turn lead to a reduction in the prices of mealie-meal,” he said.

He also said that mealie-meal prices may not reduce or go down soon as long as the cost of production remains high saying government is proud to announce that all the 116 district have already received basal dressing (Compound D) fertilizer,” he said.

And commenting on the recent pronouncement by Agriculture Minister, Mtolo Phiri that farmers on FISP would be removed by 2026, Mr Mweetwa charged that the process would lead to a transitioning of farmers to genuine economic enterprises through a loan scheme.

He said the move would reduce on retaining farmers who don’t qualify and also help graduating farmers them to become self-sustaining.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta says he would ensure that cadrism does not resurface and that taking over markets and bus stations was not a justifiable or legal way of making a living.

He also said the Province and National leadership are working together to ensure that challenges among party youths are addressed and explained that going back into markets and bus stations to forcefully collect money from people is not the right way to go.