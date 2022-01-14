Home politics PF VIDEO: “Corruption is only for a Zulu, Mutale, Mulenga…”, says Munir Zulu... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: “Corruption is only for a Zulu, Mutale, Mulenga…”, says Munir Zulu at Woodlands Police Station January 14, 2022 8 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 8 COMMENTS YES SIMPLY BECAUSE THOSE WERE THE ONLY PEOPLE THAT ECL CHOOSE TO WORK WITH IN HIS GOVERNMENT. ISN’T IT OBVIOUS THAT LAMBAS AND LUVALES ALSO STOLE. IWE KACHIKALA DONT START PULLING THE TRIBAL CARD HERE. YOU GUYS SHOULD JUST OWN UP AND SAY “WE WERE WRONG BY TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE POOR” NOTI IFI. PF WAS SEGREGATIVE WHEN IT CAME TO GOVERNMENT APPOINTMENTS THATS WHY YOUR NORTHERN AND EASTERN NAMES ARE POPPING UP. SOON PAUL MOONGA WILL TREND JUST WAIT ASWEL AS THIS OTHER IDIOT THAT WAS SOUTHERN PROVINCE MINISTER.I KNOW THATS WHAT YOU WANTED TO HEAR. Reply GROW UP BOI AYI? YOU ARE BEHAVING AS THOUGH YOU NEVER POOPED THE LAST NSOKANDA WHEN GROWING UP. Reply If the shoe fits. Iwe some of us are same tribe as Bemba or Eastern, and we want all those that stole to be jailed. Who are you trying to threaten wearing those Taliban clothes? Boma ni Boma. Reply Who stopped this chap from reporting other names for corruption? If he has other names from other provinces who misused or stole public money, he should report these people. Trying to stop the fight against corruption using tribalism and regionalism will not work. The fast track courts dealing with people who committed economic crimes should start working soon. Instead of reporting the names of corrupt people from other provinces, this chap reported himself corrupting unnamed ACC officers! We are tired of hearing from bigots!! Reply It is an inherit characteristic in their DNA. With them, uubomba mwibala alya mwibala, regardless of whose ibala it may be. Even when they are rewarded for working mwibala, they will still unlawfully take extra more. Reply THIS SMALL MAN HAS A SHORT MEMORY. YOU PEOPLE OF lUAPULA, MUCHINGA, NORTHERN AND EASTERN PROVINCES WERE IN THE PF GOVERNMENT AS A BLOCK. THE TRIBAL PRESIDENT OF PF IN THE NAME OF LUNGU RETIRED US ON NATIONAL INTEREST FOR THOSE WHO WERE IN GOVERNMENT TO CREATE POSITIONS FOR THE EASTERNERS AND NORTHERNERS. THEN HE ENFORCED A PHILOSOPHY OF UWUBOMBA MWIBALA ALYA MWIBALA. YOU ACTUALIZED THIS PHILOSOPHY EN MASS. YOU ARE THE PEOPLE WHO WERE STEALING. LUNGU LAID THE FOUNDATION FOR YOU TO STEAL BECAUSE HE KNEW VERY WELL THAT THE PHILOSOPHY WOULD NOT WORK IN THE PRESENCE OF PEOPLE WHO DO NOT BELIEVE IN STEALING. THE REST OF US IN THE OTHER BLOCK IS COMPOSED OF PEOPLE WHO ABHOR STEALING . SO MR. MANIR ZULU YOU KNOW VERY WELL THAT IT WAS A MULENGA AND HIS COUSIN TEMBO WHO WERE IN GOVERNMENT AND HAVE LOOTED THIS COUNTRY BARE. YOU WILL BE MANY IN THOSE PRISONS SO THAT YOU WILL BE PLAYING FOOTBALL MATCHES BETWEEN MBUYAS AS YOU RELAX FROM HARD LABOUR JAIL SENTENCES. BY NATURE, A LUNDA, KAONDE,LUVALE, TONGA, LOZI PEOPLE HATE STEALING THAT IS WHY ONLY YOUR GROUP ARE BEING FOLLOWED. NOW YOU KNOW WHY. TELL YOUR FELLOW KABWALALAS THAT THIS IS THE REASON WHY ONLY YOU ARE BEING INVESTIGATED. NEXT WE SHALL COMPLAIN TO THE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHERE THE MONEY FOR THE SHARE OF ROADS IN NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE WENT TO. WHO CHEWED THAT MONEY WHICH WAS BUDGETED FOR AND LATTER YOU GAVE A ZERO RATING WHEN YOU WERE MALICIOUSLY SINGING THAT THERE WAS UNPRECEDENTED DEVELOPMENT ALL OVER THE COUNTRY WHEN IN FACT IT WASN’T SO. KABWALALA EYI. WUNAKOLEKI WUDI KWAKULEHI ASI NKWANDIMU NI MABANG’ALA Reply It is not Bembas and Easterners being targeted in the fight against corruption but the law is just visiting criminals who had stolen public money. Crimes are crimes and should not be linked to tribe issues. When those people being investigated got wealth dubiously did they share their stolen money with their tribal mates? You enjoyed alone but you want to bring in your tribes to defend your wickedness. Reply You are lucky you were talking to dull journalist who can not think beyond. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
YES SIMPLY BECAUSE THOSE WERE THE ONLY PEOPLE THAT ECL CHOOSE TO WORK WITH IN HIS GOVERNMENT.
ISN’T IT OBVIOUS THAT LAMBAS AND LUVALES ALSO STOLE.
IWE KACHIKALA DONT START PULLING THE TRIBAL CARD HERE.
YOU GUYS SHOULD JUST OWN UP AND SAY “WE WERE WRONG BY TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE POOR” NOTI IFI.
PF WAS SEGREGATIVE WHEN IT CAME TO GOVERNMENT APPOINTMENTS THATS WHY YOUR NORTHERN AND EASTERN NAMES ARE POPPING UP.
SOON PAUL MOONGA WILL TREND JUST WAIT ASWEL AS THIS OTHER IDIOT THAT WAS SOUTHERN PROVINCE MINISTER.I KNOW THATS WHAT YOU WANTED TO HEAR.
GROW UP BOI AYI? YOU ARE BEHAVING AS THOUGH YOU NEVER POOPED THE LAST NSOKANDA WHEN GROWING UP.
If the shoe fits.
Iwe some of us are same tribe as Bemba or Eastern, and we want all those that stole to be jailed.
Who are you trying to threaten wearing those Taliban clothes?
Boma ni Boma.
Who stopped this chap from reporting other names for corruption? If he has other names from other provinces who misused or stole public money, he should report these people. Trying to stop the fight against corruption using tribalism and regionalism will not work. The fast track courts dealing with people who committed economic crimes should start working soon. Instead of reporting the names of corrupt people from other provinces, this chap reported himself corrupting unnamed ACC officers! We are tired of hearing from bigots!!
It is an inherit characteristic in their DNA. With them, uubomba mwibala alya mwibala, regardless of whose ibala it may be. Even when they are rewarded for working mwibala, they will still unlawfully take extra more.
THIS SMALL MAN HAS A SHORT MEMORY. YOU PEOPLE OF lUAPULA, MUCHINGA, NORTHERN AND EASTERN PROVINCES WERE IN THE PF GOVERNMENT AS A BLOCK. THE TRIBAL PRESIDENT OF PF IN THE NAME OF LUNGU RETIRED US ON NATIONAL INTEREST FOR THOSE WHO WERE IN GOVERNMENT TO CREATE POSITIONS FOR THE EASTERNERS AND NORTHERNERS. THEN HE ENFORCED A PHILOSOPHY OF UWUBOMBA MWIBALA ALYA MWIBALA. YOU ACTUALIZED THIS PHILOSOPHY EN MASS. YOU ARE THE PEOPLE WHO WERE STEALING. LUNGU LAID THE FOUNDATION FOR YOU TO STEAL BECAUSE HE KNEW VERY WELL THAT THE PHILOSOPHY WOULD NOT WORK IN THE PRESENCE OF PEOPLE WHO DO NOT BELIEVE IN STEALING. THE REST OF US IN THE OTHER BLOCK IS COMPOSED OF PEOPLE WHO ABHOR STEALING . SO MR. MANIR ZULU YOU KNOW VERY WELL THAT IT WAS A MULENGA AND HIS COUSIN TEMBO WHO WERE IN GOVERNMENT AND HAVE LOOTED THIS COUNTRY BARE. YOU WILL BE MANY IN THOSE PRISONS SO THAT YOU WILL BE PLAYING FOOTBALL MATCHES BETWEEN MBUYAS AS YOU RELAX FROM HARD LABOUR JAIL SENTENCES. BY NATURE, A LUNDA, KAONDE,LUVALE, TONGA, LOZI PEOPLE HATE STEALING THAT IS WHY ONLY YOUR GROUP ARE BEING FOLLOWED. NOW YOU KNOW WHY. TELL YOUR FELLOW KABWALALAS THAT THIS IS THE REASON WHY ONLY YOU ARE BEING INVESTIGATED. NEXT WE SHALL COMPLAIN TO THE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHERE THE MONEY FOR THE SHARE OF ROADS IN NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE WENT TO. WHO CHEWED THAT MONEY WHICH WAS BUDGETED FOR AND LATTER YOU GAVE A ZERO RATING WHEN YOU WERE MALICIOUSLY SINGING THAT THERE WAS UNPRECEDENTED DEVELOPMENT ALL OVER THE COUNTRY WHEN IN FACT IT WASN’T SO. KABWALALA EYI. WUNAKOLEKI WUDI KWAKULEHI ASI NKWANDIMU NI MABANG’ALA
It is not Bembas and Easterners being targeted in the fight against corruption but the law is just visiting criminals who had stolen public money. Crimes are crimes and should not be linked to tribe issues. When those people being investigated got wealth dubiously did they share their stolen money with their tribal mates? You enjoyed alone but you want to bring in your tribes to defend your wickedness.
You are lucky you were talking to dull journalist who can not think beyond.