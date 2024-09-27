VIDEO: Court has ordered that Esther Lungu’s 15 luxurious houses in State lodge area worth K41.5 million be forfeited to the State

GOVERNMENT FORFEITS K66 MILLION LUXURIOUS FLATS BELONGING TO ESTHER LUNGU IN LANDMARK ANTI-CORRUPTION MOVE

LUSAKA – In a bold demonstration of its commitment to fighting corruption and restoring public trust, the government has successfully forfeited 15 luxurious flats valued at K66 million belonging to Esther Lungu, wife of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The forfeiture, executed under the Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010, is a significant victory in the government’s efforts to reclaim assets believed to have been acquired through illicit means during the Edgar Lungu’s administration.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) confirmed the decision by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to seize properties numbered 9334/1, 9334/2, 9334/3, and 9334/4, which contain 15 double-storey luxurious flats located in State Lodge all belonging to Esther Lungu.

Spokesperson Chaly Hambayi stated that this forfeiture marks a new chapter in the fight against corruption, demonstrating the UPND government’s unwavering resolve to hold those who abused their positions of power accountable.

Ms. Hambayi emphasized that the government will not allow ill-gotten gains to be enjoyed by criminals.

“By taking over these properties, we are depriving criminals of the fruits of their wrongdoing and redirecting these assets towards lawful and beneficial purposes for society,” she said.

This decisive action underscores the UPND government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, values that were notably absent during the Edgar Lungu administration, which was marred by widespread allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

Since taking office in 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema has been relentless in his efforts to clean up the systemic corruption that took root under the previous regime.

Edgar Lungu administration, which faced numerous accusations of misappropriating public funds and enriching those close to power, is now under intense scrutiny as the UPND government seeks to recover assets suspected to have been acquired through corrupt practices.

The forfeiture of these high-value properties is a testament to President Hichilema’s determination to dismantle the corrupt networks that flourished under his predecessor.

The UPND’s government proactive stance on corruption contrasts sharply with the Lungu administration, which was criticized for turning a blind eye to the misuse of public resources and allowing impunity to reign.

The forfeiture of these properties not only serves as a warning to those who may have engaged in corrupt activities but also reassures the public that the current government is serious about restoring integrity and rule of law in Zambia.

Political analysts believe this move will resonate strongly with Zambians who have long been disillusioned by the corruption and lack of accountability during the Lungu era.

The forfeited properties will now be repurposed for public use, a move that aligns with the government’s vision of using public resources to benefit the wider community rather than a select few.

As President Hichilema’s administration continues to pursue high-profile corruption cases, the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has struggled to defend its legacy, now increasingly associated with corruption and maladministration.

The New Dawn government decisive actions serve as a reminder that no one is above the law, and the government remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate corruption and ensure that public resources are used for the betterment of all Zambians.

The Falcon