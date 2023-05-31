VIDEO: Davido gifts street beggar $100 note in traffic

Nigerian singer, Davido has got fans talking on social media after he gave a beggar a $100 note.

In the video making rounds, the street beggar met the DMW boss in the car at a traffic stop.

Davido rolled down his car window and casually give the young man a dollar note, which many believed was a 100-dollar bill.

The young man, after showing excitement, bolted away to escape the wrath of the environment he was in at that moment.

Read some reactions from netizens below:

Tifesingz: “The kind trouble wey that money go cause ehn OBO seff no go fii settle.”

AK Priase: “OBO the philanthropist.”

olu__mightie: “Those emaining guy dem no no the value of the money dem thinking I be say Na just one note $$.”

Verified_sidechick: “#74,000 who they exchange money for you hold him.”

Deejay_bc: “Them go tear that guy shirt if he no deliver him unit.”

Notvalid_at_all: “If it was Wizkid he will zoom on the money so everyone will see how much.”