VIDEO: DEC Ignores President Lungu’s Immunity Conduct Search Of His Property

DEC must conduct its work within the law

DEC Storms the Property of Former President Edgar Lungu

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

A team comprising officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission, Surveyors and Evaluators stormed the property of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s property in State Lodge area in New Kasama.

They demanded to see the owner of the property.

This is a well-known property of President Lungu.

So the workers and caretakers obliged and called the former President.

CONCERNS

It is extremely saddening that while former President Edgar Lungu, having been a President of the Republic of Zambia, enjoys constitutional immunity from criminal prosecution as outlined in Article 98(4) ( where he cannot be investigated, arrested or prosecuted ), Law Enforcement Agencies, especially the Drug Enforcement Commission have flagrantly ignored the law.

For example on Wednesday 28th September 2022, the DEC issued a Notice that the Commission had seized a Lodge suspected to belong to President Lungu.

Today, the officers went to a well-known property of President Lungu currently under construction.

Clearly this lawlessnes with impunity has gone too far.

If President Hakainde Hichilema wishes to investigate, arrest and prosecute the former president, Article 98 of the Constitution of Zambia has laid the constitutional procedures and processes to follow.

It cannot be done outside the law.

Therefore, the conduct of the Law Enforcement Agencies who have shown great disregard and contempt to the law must be called to order.

And in this country, does it mean that one cannot own a plot or build a property, unless the income is from proceeds of crime?

Kindly follow the Rule of law as Zambia is a Constitutional Democracy.