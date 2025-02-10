VIDEO: DEC  most wanted Tasila Lungu returns home

Tasila Returns

Chawama Member of Parliament, Hon. Tasila Lungu has arrived in the country from the United States. She has been on maternal leave and informed the National Assembly to that effect.

Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda and Patriotic Front National Women’s Chairperson and Kalulushi MP, Mulenga Kampamba were on hand to receive Hon. Tasila Lungu.

While she was away, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) issued a red alert against her

The UPND in Lusaka commissioned fully fledged political campaigns in her Constituency.

She will report on Tuesday to the DEC tomorrow Tuesday, 11th February 2024





 Andy luki jr.