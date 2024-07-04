VIDEO: DECLARATION OF NINE PF PARLIAMENTARY SEATS VACANT OUTRAGEOUS – KALABA

DECLARATION OF NINE PF PARLIAMENTARY SEATS VACANT OUTRAGEOUS – KALABA
… urges the affected lawmakers to challenge the expulsion in the courts of law.
LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, JUNE, 03, 2024[SMART EAGLES]
CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says has learnt with shock and disbelief the horrendous and inconsiderate ruling by the Second Speaker of National Assembly Mr. Moses Moyo in which he has declared 9 PF SEATS VACANT.
Mr. Kalaba said by implication, the nation will be facing by-elections in the 9 affected constituencies at the time when the country is facing a national disaster of hunger affecting 6 million Zambians, long hours of countrywide loadshedding and a spiraling high cost of living affecting every Zambian.
He said the ruling is ill timed, politically motivated and highly inconsiderate.
The CF leader has since urged the affected Members of Parliament to challenge the matter before the courts of law.
The affected lawmakers are Hon. Ronald Kaoma Chitotela [Pambashe], Hon. Nickson Chilangwa [Kawambwa central], Hon. Christopher Kangombe [Kamfisa], Hon. Stephen Kampyongo [Shiwangandu] Hon. Brian Mundubile [Mporokoso], Hon. Mulenga Fube [Chilubi], Mutotwe Kafwaya [Lunte], Remember Mutale [Chitambo], and Musonda Mpakata [Lupososhi].
Some things that happen should not be looked at from the disadvantage point of view, this may be a time when the opposition can work together and show the ruling party that the people are grieving. it may be a chance for the opposition to stand together and give a voice to the masses by ensuring that they still retain those seats, going to court will be a waste of time from past experience. It is time for the opposition to go flat-out and campaign for those seats because by elections will take place in those constituencies. if they start grieving now, they will lose these elections, just accept what has happened and look at ways of redeeming yourselves because fighting through the courts will from experience not yield anything. WANYEKA MUNZI.
Samilando, while I agree with you comment, accepting this unthinkable act will be entrenching dictatorship. Let this horrendous act be challenged in the Constitutional court despite mingalato. We are a constitutional democracy.
When leaders comment, the lead are given an opportunity to understand their leaders. For me, I can not waste my vote on Kalaba and M’membe. These men think the laws of the land must be disregarded because we are in a crisis of a drought. There is no mingalato when the expulsions were fought in the courts of law and and the courts have pronounced themselves, therefore, parliament is simply following the law as it stands when a parliamentarian is expelled from his party. A bye-election must be held within a prescribed period of time. Why should Kalaba and M’membe see blood over this? Lack of brains and understanding. They are a product of political decisions that has put this country in problems by the PF. These two and a lot others are a product of PF. We know it.
In case the nine members were involved in tragic road accident,what could have happened ? Wasn’t there been by elections or what ? In view our constitution allows by elections to be held wether there’s drought or what..l suggest that in future if need be the constitution to be changed to look at short comings.Mr.kalaba and other opposition members should concentrate on mobilisation because this is a golden chance for them to be tasted.