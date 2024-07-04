VIDEO: DECLARATION OF NINE PF PARLIAMENTARY SEATS VACANT OUTRAGEOUS – KALABA

DECLARATION OF NINE PF PARLIAMENTARY SEATS VACANT OUTRAGEOUS – KALABA

… urges the affected lawmakers to challenge the expulsion in the courts of law.

LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, JUNE, 03, 2024[SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says has learnt with shock and disbelief the horrendous and inconsiderate ruling by the Second Speaker of National Assembly Mr. Moses Moyo in which he has declared 9 PF SEATS VACANT.

Mr. Kalaba said by implication, the nation will be facing by-elections in the 9 affected constituencies at the time when the country is facing a national disaster of hunger affecting 6 million Zambians, long hours of countrywide loadshedding and a spiraling high cost of living affecting every Zambian.

He said the ruling is ill timed, politically motivated and highly inconsiderate.

The CF leader has since urged the affected Members of Parliament to challenge the matter before the courts of law.

The affected lawmakers are Hon. Ronald Kaoma Chitotela [Pambashe], Hon. Nickson Chilangwa [Kawambwa central], Hon. Christopher Kangombe [Kamfisa], Hon. Stephen Kampyongo [Shiwangandu] Hon. Brian Mundubile [Mporokoso], Hon. Mulenga Fube [Chilubi], Mutotwe Kafwaya [Lunte], Remember Mutale [Chitambo], and Musonda Mpakata [Lupososhi].