VIDEO: Demeaning And Insulting Speaker Sponsored By Mundubile

By CIC UPND Reporter.

DEMEANING AND INSULTING SPEAKER SPONSORED BY MUNDUBILE.

The demeaning and insulting of Speaker by Independent Member of Parliament, Given Katuta is being facilitated by Leader of Opposition and Mporokoso Member of Parliament, Brian Mundubile.



In a video that has gone viral, Mundubile is seen negotiating with Katuta before the transaction was concluded right in the Chamber.

This event took place on Tuesday 15th November, 2022 around 1830 hrs just before the House adjourn. Chinsali Member of Parliament, Mukosa and his Shiwangandu counterpart Kampyongo were seen shocked at what transpired.



After this transaction, Katuta held a live Facebook broadcast in which she took time to insult, demean and label the Rt Honourable Speaker and her two Deputies as partial and infringing the rights of members. She further accused the Speaker of skewing her Delegations to international conferences to the UPND, a baseless accusations not backed by facts.



A point of order was raised by Monze Central Member of Parliament, Jack Mwiimbu against Mrs Katuta in which Madam Speaker guided the member to file in a letter of complaint in line with the rules of procedure.