VIDEO: Diddy’s ‘freaky’ 50-ft backyard bed goes viral after his arrest for s3x-trafficking and racketeering

Diddy’s 50-foot bed in the backyard of his mansion has gone viral after the Music mogul was arrested and charged with s3x-trafficking charges.

The video emerged just days after the 54-year-old music mogul was arrested by Homeland Security in New York City for running a criminal enterprise. He has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Earlier this year, federal agents confiscated more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Diddy’s home in Miami and Los Angeles.

He was accused of arranging ‘Freak Offs,’ described as ‘elaborate and produced sex performances’ arranged and directed by Combs while he masturbated and often recorded them.

Did you know Diddy has a 50ft bed in his backyard…?



If that bed could talk….. SMH!!! pic.twitter.com/oFatvWlgZy — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) September 18, 2024

His indictment stated that some ‘Freak Offs’ would last for days, requiring Combs and victims to receive IV fluids to recover from the exertion and drug use.

Diddy is being held in solitary confinement within the special housing unit at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.