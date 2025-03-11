VIDEO: Diddy’s Prison Behavior Praised by Famous Prison Roommate

Sam Bankman-Fried claims that Diddy, a troubled artist and businessman, makes a great roommate. The once powerful cryptocurrency entrepreneur discussed his fraud conviction in an interview with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson on March 6.

Bankman-Fried, who is the cellmate with Diddy in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, stated that sharing a jail with Diddy has been good so far, adding that shockingly, Puffy was actually a nice guy—at least from what he sees in prison.

“It’s, I don’t know, he’s been kind. I’ve made some friends. It’s a weird environment. It’s sort of a combination of a few other high-profile cases and then a lot of ex-gangsters—or alleged ex-gangsters. You know, obviously I’ve only seen one piece of him, which is Diddy in prison, and he’s been kind to people in the unit, he’s been kind to me,” the crypto criminal said.

“It’s also a position no one wants to be in. Obviously, it’s kind of a soul-crushing place for the world in general. And what we see are just the people that are around us on the inside rather than who we are on the outside.”

Following that, the talking head asked further about the other convicts’ reactions to having “two of the most famous prisoners in the world” in their class. Sam described two points of view at that time: the viewpoint of the prisoners who were citizens and the viewpoint of those who “once had power”—such as Diddy and himself.

“Well, it’s a really interesting question and, of course, some of them think, ‘Wow, this is a big opportunity to meet people they wouldn’t otherwise get to meet. It makes sense from their perspective but, boy, that is not how I think about prison. Laughing’s all you can do sometimes. There’s no better alternative,” Bankman-Fried noted.

Combs is still incarcerated and will remain there until his sex trafficking and assault trial on May 5. Sam Bankman-Fried is incarcerated for 25 years for fraud and associated offenses.