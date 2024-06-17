VIDEO: Disgusting moment Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman sticks finger in nose then puts it in mouth on live TV during Euro 2024 match

Footage has emerged showing the disgusting moment Ronald Koeman, manager of the Netherlands licked his finger after putting it in his nose during Holland’s Euro 2024 opener on Sunday, June 16.

The camera cut to the Dutch boss on the touchline as his side took on Poland.

Koeman then stuck one of his fingers up his nose before putting it in his mouth, much to the disgust of fans.

