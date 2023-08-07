VIDEO: Dozens of black men engage in wild fight with white men after their black co-worker was attacked

An out-of-control brawl broke out on a dock in Alabama, USA on Saturday, August 5 among dozens of people in a manic scene that mirrored a massive WWE fight — all captured on video.

The wild battle which witnesses said started when a group of White boaters attacked a black man working at the Montogomery Riverfront dock — ended with people thrown into the river, multiple struck with a folding chair and several in handcuffs.

Montogomery police have issued four active warrants as of Sunday and more will likely follow as they review videos posted to X, local NBC affiliate station WSFA reported.

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” Montgomery mayor Steven Reed said in a statement. “Warrants are being signed and justice will be served.”

A shirtless man appeared to throw the first punch, running up and punching the dock worker in the face, the video shows.

The worker tosses off his hat as onlookers shout and the two struggle before two more white men join in and punch the staffer, according to the footage.

A woman can be heard yelling at others to help the employee.

A black man then runs down a ramp to the dock and another jumps in the river and swims over to defend the worker, the clip shows.

Several other black men walk down to the dock in support of the dock staffer and the fight appears to end.

However, another clip shows a group of people approaching the pontoon boat and the opposing groups began throwing punches, pulling hair and even tossing a woman into the water as bystanders shout.

A third video shows even more people, both men and women joining the fight.

One man takes a folding chair and whacks a man and then a woman — part of the pontoon boaters — over the head with it before officers grab and cuff him.

Officers also cuffed several of the pontoon boaters, according to the footage.

“As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community,” Reed said. “Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

