VIDEO: DR M’MEMBE IS THE BIGGEST OPPOSITION LEADER IN ZAMBIA- Seer 1

DR M’MEMBE IS THE BIGGEST OPPOSITION LEADER IN ZAMBIA



….as can be seen from the results in the by-elections, says Seer 1



Lusaka… Friday October 4, 2024



Nigerian Prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as Seer 1 says Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe is the biggest opposition political party leader in Zambia at the moment.



In his Live Facebook broadcast, Seer 1 said this can be seen from the recent results from by-elections held in different parts of the country.





Seer 1 further said this is the more reason why the UPND government has consistently arrested him because they have seen the potential.



He claimed that Dr. M’membe’s Socialist Party stands the biggest and fast growing political party in the country.



Seer 1 further claimed that the former ruling Patriotic Front would have been a strong party by now but that the UPND under President Hakainde Hichilema destroyed it.



Here is an except from his LIVE Facebook broadcast: