A lady unexpectedly and dramatically fainted in reaction to her lover’s intended proposal and this has left social media users in stitches.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady could be seen dancing as her lesbian lover snuck up behind her with a ring in her finger.

The moment she spotted the ring, her lover did not have a chance to pop the four-word question before she fell to the floor and passed out.

Her lesbian lover immediately started laughing after staring at her while she laid on the floor unconscious. She was said to have woken up later and said Yes.

The clip was shared by a friend with the caption;

”Y’all look at this. My friend proposed to her girl and this was her reaction. SHE SAID YES BTW.”

Watch video: