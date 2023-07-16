VIDEO: DRUNK POLICE OFFICER DETAINED FOR FAILING TO SECURE HIS GUN

DRUNK POLICE OFFICER DETAINED FOR FAILING TO SECURE HIS GUN

A PARAMILITARY officer has been detained for being drunk on duty and failing to secure a firearm with 30 rounds of ammunition.



Constable Emmanuel Mukande was found drunk and had passed out to the shock of on lookers.

And in a statement, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the officer has been detained to account for his actions.



“Woodlands police received a report around 11:50 hours from Matthews Daka aged 42 of Lilanda compound,Lusaka a Cash in Transit ( C.I.T ) Crew Commander for G4S security company who brought in Constable Emmanuel Mukande of Paramilitary who got drunk and failed to secure a firearm whilst on duty performing escort on cash in transit,” he said.



Mr Hamoonga said the incident happened on Saturday at around 11:30 hours at Chris Corner in Chilenje.

He said a firearm serial number 782242 with 30 rounds of ammunition has since been secured and the officer has been detained in lawful custody.

(Mwebantu)