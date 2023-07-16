VIDEO: DRUNK POLICE OFFICER DETAINED FOR FAILING TO SECURE HIS GUN

DRUNK POLICE OFFICER DETAINED FOR FAILING TO SECURE HIS GUN
A PARAMILITARY officer has been detained for being drunk on duty and failing to secure a firearm with 30 rounds of ammunition.
Constable Emmanuel Mukande was found drunk and had passed out to the shock of on lookers.
And in a statement, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the officer has been detained to account for his actions.
“Woodlands police received a report around 11:50 hours from Matthews Daka aged 42 of Lilanda compound,Lusaka a Cash in Transit ( C.I.T ) Crew Commander for G4S security company who brought in Constable Emmanuel Mukande of Paramilitary who got drunk and failed to secure a firearm whilst on duty performing escort on cash in transit,” he said.
Mr Hamoonga said the incident happened on Saturday at around 11:30 hours at Chris Corner in Chilenje.
He said a firearm serial number 782242 with 30 rounds of ammunition has since been secured and the officer has been detained in lawful custody.
(Mwebantu)
Why’s this story not attracting outrage from readers? This is an extremely serious matter because it concerns our security. The firearm could have easily ended in the hands of criminals together with the ammunition. Do Zambians really believe that the country can and should get better?
It’s not enough just to detain him. If there is a criminal charge then charge him and come what may he needs to be fired.