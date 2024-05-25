Video: EA Sports FC releases Klopp farewell video

EA Sports FC has unveiled an impressive video tribute bidding farewell to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, featuring fans and star player Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp left Anfield on a high note, leading the Reds to a 2-0 victory over Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season. With his departure, Arne Slot will be stepping in as his successor.

The heartfelt video showcases Liverpool supporters expressing their gratitude to the German coach, telling him he “made us dream,” with Virgil van Dijk prominently featured.

The touching narration is provided by rapper Loyle Carner, a devoted Liverpool fan who often performs in the team’s home kit.

The video showcases some of Klopp’s most memorable moments, from lifting the Premier League and Champions League trophies to his signature sprints down the touchline following a Liverpool goal.

The clip concludes with Klopp fist-pumping towards the Kop, seamlessly blending real-life footage with EAFC visuals.

Klopp plans to take a break, likely enjoying a well-deserved holiday, as Arne Slot steps in to fill his role.

The Dutchman faces a significant challenge, especially with the uncertain futures of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as the summer approaches.