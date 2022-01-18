Hon. Munir Zulu MP

I had no intent to write anything but the call from Hon Magande was in bad taste. He proudly said he has not shaken hands with RB since the demise of President Mwanawasa and that we are bad people.

To set the record straight I had to cut the conversation on phone with him as I couldn’t exchange words with a man who qualify to be my grandfather. Alot was said and he has advised that I buy his book on amazon and I will know how bad President Banda is. Its quite unfortunate that he called me while fuming but God shall heal our generation soon. I won’t inherit regional differences but help unite for the sake of we the young people