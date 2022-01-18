Hon. Munir Zulu MP
I had no intent to write anything but the call from Hon Magande was in bad taste. He proudly said he has not shaken hands with RB since the demise of President Mwanawasa and that we are bad people.
To set the record straight I had to cut the conversation on phone with him as I couldn’t exchange words with a man who qualify to be my grandfather. Alot was said and he has advised that I buy his book on amazon and I will know how bad President Banda is. Its quite unfortunate that he called me while fuming but God shall heal our generation soon. I won’t inherit regional differences but help unite for the sake of we the young people
Zambian politics .Always driven by personal agenda. Nothing for the people except the will to divide them regionally for personal benefit. Zambian people throughout this land are wonderful and very welcoming people who are naturally at peace living with any person from any place in Zambia. Unfortunately, Zambians are now living under a curse by having a very useless and divisive political leadership who will eventually land Zambia in problems. You only have to look at comments passed on social media to know that this country is slowly but surely drifting apart thanks to politicians. Today even new born babies are being told about tribe by politicians. Young people in Zambia must reject this negative trend and reclaim their country from destruction. Please if you are still unmarried cross the provincial borders and marry from another region!