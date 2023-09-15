VIDEO: Edgar Lungu Is Eligible To Stand In The 2026 General Elections – Lawyer John Sangwa

JOHN SANGWA SC SAYS ECL IS ELIGIBLE TO CONTEST AN ELECTION
SC John Sangwa says former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is eligible to stand in the 2026 general elections and no one should stand in his way if he wants to. Condems the use of Military Coup words by President HH
Unfortunately this sane piece of information will fall on those idiot’s nerves and they will react with vulgarity. Like always. We are used insulting cows tagging the plow or oxcart.
Any idiot can stand as Presidential candidate.
The kweshen is what does that idiot have to offer the people of Zambia? Politics is competition of ideas.
What service will he or she provide that is better than what his or her predecessors failed to offer? What will Lungu offer that he failed to deliver in 7 years? And how many years does Lungu need to deliver what he wants to deliver? You will invariably find that Lungu wants muyayaya years to deliver. We have created a monster who wants to rule us indefinitely.
By the way, which part of the constitution is Sangwa quoting?