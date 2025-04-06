PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUKAUPND VIDEO: Edgar Lungu is the father of the nation – Miles Sampa April 6, 2025 4 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Miles Sampa said; Edgar Lungu is the father of the nation and father of the Patriotic Front.He should be allowed to retain the Patriotic Front and he should help us resolve the issue of the new leader of the Party.
Hon. Miles Sampa, please do not exhibit such childish behaviour. So are you still PF faction president with these remarks on video evidence?
This man is a joke. Does ever listen to the garbage that he says? How many times has created, resigned from PF, joined another party; only to leave it and go back to the same party he left?
Hold a convention to upsurp Lungu and now suggest that Lungu would unity the party. Which he has failed to unite in thr last year and is either on holiday or medical treatment. And wonder how party unity can be attained remotely….PF needs a reality check. Leaders dont make a party. Kaunda is gone. Unip is still there. Chiluba, Mwanawasa and Banda are gone but MMD is still there. PF can still exist without Lungu or Miles Sampa. The same for UPND Mazoka is no longer there. After HH passes the baton, UPND will still be there.
Lets stop making individuals more important than they are. If Sampa cant lead PF, let him stop clammer to the position and adding to the confusion. Step aside and let those who can lead. All you are doing now is just making noise….
Mr. Lungu is definitely NOT the Father of our nation. That title rightly belongs to the first republican President, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda. He oversaw the birth of Zambia as a nation. There can only be one father of the nation.
All subsequent presidents after Dr. Kaunda are just FORMER Presidents. If you are so mesmerized by Mr. Lungu, make him father of PF (though this title again rightly belongs to one Michael Chilufya Sata).
Mr. Lungu doesnot even qualify to be called a statesman after the disaster that was his rule.
Something wrong with Sampa. He needs to go for mental evaluation.