Former Republican President Dr. Edgar Lungu does not enjoy any immunity for his current political activities, except for the period he served as President of Zambia, says Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu.



By Wilson Mulinda

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister JACK MWIIMBU has advised Former President EDGAR LUNGU not to abuse his freedoms but conduct himself within the confines of the law.



And Mr. MWIIMBU says investigations have been instituted on the matter of a police officer in Kabwe seen in a video circulating online, attempting to stop a meeting between Former President LUNGU and Catholic Bishop CLEMENT MULENGA of Kabwe Diocese.

The Minister has since rendered an apology to the Catholic Church for the conduct of the police officer in the video.



Mr. MWIIMBU says it has never been Governments desire to harass the church or its leadership because it is considered as a partner in national development.



Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr MWIIMBU said the incident is unfortunate and urged officers to exercise maximum restraint when dealing with issues that concern the church and its leaders.