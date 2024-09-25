PoliticsPFUKAUPND VIDEO: Edgar Lungu says he is not bothered with insults from little girls in UKA. This is in reference to Saboi and Kateka September 25, 2024 7 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
Beginning of the end of UKWA BAG ,I’m now agree with Mr ground and chama America who said that UKWA BAG is going nowhere, today it has come to pass , please guys go and destroy borrowed name from Malawi TONSE alliance with immediately effects.
The man has never been humble. He loves using others for his personal benefit.
What an embarassment of a man. Now arguing with women? Cause the told him the truth?
A Lungu, don’t comfort yourself,its not the price you have to pay. People know you very and they are just stating facts.
Every time Mr. Lungu opens his mouth he shoots himself in the foot. No wonder he never held press conferences during his reign.
Please, give him more rope to hang himself. How do you refer to women leaders in your alliance as “little girls”? Well ba Kateka, be careful what company you keep. Mixing with the likes of Ms. Nawakwi and Ms. Imboela might not be healthy for you, even in the name of women solidarity.
Some people are Kabovas and you cannot take that out of them even if you elevate them to the highest position in the land. A thug will always be a thug.
I don’t agree with you boss it,s your little opinion
The entire former President calling big ladies at the level of presidents as girls. These are the insults women get in politics now they are coming from ECL.
Am a disappointed citizen.