VIDEO: Edgar Lungu should try vying for MP in Chawama- Nzovu

Lungu should try vying for MP in Chawama – Nzovu



WATER Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu says former President Edgar Lungu should consider vying for a parliamentary seat in Chawama as Member of Parliament.





This came to light after the UPND unceremoniously scooped the Tonse Alliance in the just ended Kawambwa Central parliamentary by election.





UPND’s Nason Musonda polled 5,519 votes while Lungu’s Tonse Alliance candidate under New Congress Party (NCP) Danstan Mwansa had 3,896 votes.





The Kawambwa Central seat was previously held by jailed PF MP Nickson Chilangwa.



Nzovu stated that Lungu’s loss in the by election should perhaps lower his level and try contesting his daughter’s seat in Chawama.





“Let president Edgar Lungu now please retreat back to Chawama. Ama levels yachinjeko yeseko panshi (let him lower his levels and vie for MP in Chawama).



And Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu added that the role that UPND officials had in Kawambwa as they were campaigning and voting was to ensure that they put a stop to Edgar Lungu’s political career.





“We came to retire Edgar Lungu, he should know that PF is dead and they will never come back. The Zambian people decided in 2021 that the PF should go and you can’t force them to change their mind now,” said Nkandu.





The ruling party has since thanked the people of Kawambwa for having participated in the elections without habouring any violence.





“I want to thank the people of Luapula for the way they conducted, the peaceful elections, there was no violence, this is good and this is the way it should be. PF and UPND were living in the same streets but violence was not there. Years back, these areas were no go areas, people shed blood everywhere during any by election,” said the party.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 21, 2024