VIDEO: Edgar Lungu’s brutal fugitive Kaizer Zulu critically ill, battling for his life in Zimbabwe

A video has emerged online of fugitive Kaizer Zulu looking ill and immobile while being attended to by medics believed to be Zimbabweans!

Former PF State House political advisor Kaizer Zulu is currently battling for his life in Zimbabwe. Zulu is known for brutalising citizens while he advised Edgar Lungu politically. He would threaten people with guns and moved in a convoy of thugs who beat up people. When PF lost power Kaizer Zule went into exile running away from multiple criminal cases he is facing in Zambia.