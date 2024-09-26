PoliticsPFUPNDVideo VIDEO: Edgar Lungu’s Tonse Alliance to hold a public mass rally this Saturday in chipata September 26, 2024 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
Fellow Bembas I am pleading with you. Don’t make the mistake you always made before of voting on CHIMBUYA lines please. This time vote for national development and unity. RB used you, ECL used you KK used you. You are the majority in terms of numbers. I have always voted objectively because I was born and grew up in Lusaka but spent most my youth in Southern province. Don’t believe the stupid brainless ‘cousins’ who use and dump you. Remember KK used and dumped Kapwepwe? RB used and dumped bene GBM and was openly insulting Sata ati he is very ugly? ECL used vibene Kampyongo, Chitotela, Mundubile and team to win votes in the north then emptied the nation’s wealth with his family. What did the embarrassing Chiti Mukulu get from hating HH and pushing subjects to ECL? Nothing but HH graciously welcomed and embraced him after winning. Please napata bantu bandi no more easterners ati mbuya wesu ifyabupuba. Them they insult you in public but still use you to get numbers. Wake uuuupppp!!!!!