PoliticsPFUncategorizedUPNDVideo VIDEO: Edgar Lungu’s wealth is estimated be over US$700 million! September 1, 2024 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
The way African leaders are selfish is very sad.
After 2026, we will also know what he has been up to. We already know that he is presiding over a corrupt regime. ACC should reveal which minister is NOT being investigated. Otherwise voters will assume it is the entire cabinet.
God help us.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Here we go again, just after invoking the Cyber security bill, the smear campaign against Edgar Lungu begins…Where can Edgar Lungu get $700 Million? The first Republican President was accused of stealing $6Billion, yet the man was as poor as a pigeon in a monastery.
We have Hakainde who has to date refused to declare his assets. If one does a video on the unexplained wealth of Hakainde. His role in Privatisation. His connections with Aflife…and the transactions his friends are involved in, he is quickly accused of hate speech, sedition and trafficked to Twin palm Detention Center. Let us apply the law equally.