VIDEO: Edith Nawakwi was a man in female skin – Chishimba Kambwili

Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili paid tribute to Edith Nawakwi, Zambia’s first female Finance Minister, who passed away today at 66.

Kambwili described her as “a man in a woman’s skin,” acknowledging her strong leadership.

Nawakwi made history in 1998 as Zambia’s and the Southern African Development Community’s first female Finance Minister.



She held various cabinet positions under President Frederick Chiluba and later became president of the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development.