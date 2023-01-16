SPORTS MINISTER, PS VISIT ENOCK MWEPU IN HOSPITAL, MWEPU’S CONDITION IMPROVES



Sports Permanent Secretary writes



This morning, together with our Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Honourable Elvis Nkandu, took some time off to visit Enock Mwepu in hospital.



He was happy to see us and in high spirits and his condition has tremendously improved from Yesterday.

Let’s keep praying for him and sending him lots of love and well wishes.



Kangwa Chileshe

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts.

Monday, January 16, 2023.