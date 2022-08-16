A few days ago, Esther Chungu announced she has left Tuvwange Lifestyle talk show where she was a presenter alongside Michy, Mutale Mwanza and Natasha Vandarmas.

Well it so happens that she has her own talk show now, Blossom With Esther Chungu which airs on her YouTube Channel..The show is centered mainly on christian values.

On the second Episode, Esther invited Chileshe Bwalya Mumba, Copperbelt based Gospel Artist who has been open about her abusive childhood for a long time now..

It was at this time that the bubbly Esther shared her story of how she was also a victim of abuse and its was from a lady who was looking after them in the absence of her cousin to him she went for a holiday when she was on 8 Years Old,

Watch the full story below.