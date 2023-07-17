9 COMMENTS

  3. Leave her alone. We refuse to be a police state.

    Hakainde himself keeps insulting citizens. Praise singers insult citizens all the time. UPND is a party of liars and insults. And they do not deny that themselves.

    If that tribalist Larry Mweetwa can be allowed into Zambia, then anyone can. Thar Larry insulted Lungu a lot worse than this woman is insulting HH.

    Let us leave it at that, and let the foul mouthed woman into the country without any harassment

      • I rest my case.

        Let this woman insult whoever she wants. They deserve it actually. Tit for tat with the praise singer. Praise singers think they are the only ones that know how to insult. They do not realise that they lack dignity and class. Just like the small god they worship. Batutu and very backward.

    • Indigo Tryol unfortunately your foul mouthed PF bitch is in hot soup. You can can say whatever you want to say, the truth remains that your stinking mouthed PF hule is in already in a ZP Dragnet. Azanya nakulapila galu wako uyu PF Kembo iwe. Ulimbe na nsoni supporting insele PF Kelenka iwe sure!

  4. It’s an interesting psychological phenominon. She needs counselling. She tried to fit in as a typical celebrity but without a sound talent, she opted to go this way to attract attention.

  5. Some people are really spiteful and resentful, now you want to channel your hatred and bitterness towards a single woman? COWARDS!
    Unfortunately for you we will not hate the woman. You are trying so hard to teach people your evil, vengeful ways. As Zambians we know love, forgiveness and respect for the law. Keep your evil nature to yourselves.

